James Corden will let Chester Bennington's family decide if the late singer's 'Carpool Karaoke' episode will air

The band Linkin Park filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden before Chester Bennington’s suicide last month.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, the Late Late Show host said he would let the Bennington family decide whether the episode will air. He said, “We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it to be not our decision to make.”

Corden added that the frontman’s suicide was a tragedy and that it was important for his team to be respectful to the late singer’s family.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. That’s it. It’s completely up to them,” the host said.

Bennington and his band filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which is a digital spinoff of the popular Late Late Show bit. The show airs exclusively on Apple Music.

Bennington’s widow, Talinda, responded to Corden’s statement late Tuesday night. She tweeted, “Thank you @CarpoolKaraoke”

