James Corden and Wife Expecting Baby No. 3!

The Corden family is about to get a little bit bigger!

James Corden and his wife, Julia, are expecting their third child, ET can confirm. The baby is due in December.

James and Julia, who married in 2012, are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Max, and a 2-year-old daughter, Carey.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Corden in May, where he opened up about giving advice to Katy Perry while filming Carpool Karaoke.

"I talked to her about [American Idol], and on the day that we shot Carpool, she had to make up her mind that day," the Late Late Show host revealed. "She said, 'What do you think I should do?' and we talked it all out in the car."

"She also talked about a lot of things that she's never really talked about publicly before, so, yeah, it will be fun!" he added.

