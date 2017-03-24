James Blunt’s Tribute Song Will be Played at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’s Public Memorial

Fans of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will be able to pay tribute to them in Los Angeles this weekend.

Debbie Reynolds’s son, Todd Fisher, announced that the event will take place on March 25. According to Reynolds’s website, the service will begin at 1 p.m. PST. It also had this statement: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you.”

The pubic service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills. There are no tickets — entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The memorial will take place in the cemetery’s theater, which seats about 1,200 people.

Those unable to get seats will still be able to watch the ceremony. The site said, “There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby, as well as outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Singer James Blunt had a close friendship with Carrie Fisher. He wrote a tribute song, which will debut at the memorial and will be played during a photo montage.

Blunt said about Fisher, “She’s been a really creative input on my music. She was an amazing person, and I’m terribly sad that she’s gone so early.”

