James Blunt Says ‘You’re Beautiful’ Is Actually a Stalker Anthem

In a new interview with AOL Build, Blunt breaks down the lyrics, saying, “It’s about a guy who’s high as a f***ing kite on drugs in the subway stalking someone else’s girlfriend when that guy is there in front of him, and he should be locked up or put in prison for being some kind of perv.”

Released in 2004, “You’re Beautiful” rose to the top of the U.S. charts and enjoyed frequent, if not overplayed, rotation on radio stations across the country. The song’s seemingly romantic lyrics also became a favorite at weddings.

But despite the song sounding like everyone’s favorite ballad, a straightforward reading of the lyrics make things pretty obvious. “Yes, she caught my eye / As we walked on by / She could see from my face that I was / F***in’ high / And I don’t think that I’ll see her again.”

In the interview, Blunt acknowledges that he knows audiences were sick of the song. And in his new single, “Love Me Better,” he even name-drops the runaway hit that made him famous in the first place, singing, “Would have said you’re beautiful / but I’ve used that line before.”

Blunt’s new album, The Afterlove, is available now.

Adele’s last show in Australia included an engagement onstage:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: