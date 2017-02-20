James Blunt on Carrie Fisher: 'She Put a Cardboard Cutout of Herself as Leia Outside My Room'

In an interview with the Sunday Times, singer James Blunt revealed what it was like living with actress Carrie Fisher.

Blunt recorded his debut album, Back to Bedlam, in 2003 while staying in Fisher’s Los Angeles guesthouse.

The singer revealed that he recorded his hit song “Goodbye My Lover” on a piano in her bathroom and said, “Fisher was my American mother and a real inspiration. My first album was called Back to Bedlam because I lived in a madhouse with her.”

He also recalled, “She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead. I’m trying to remember what the date was, because it was around now — and I remember thinking it was too soon.”

Fisher passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60.

Commenting on her death, Blunt said, “She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go.”

Fisher was also godmother to Blunt’s son. “The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person.”

