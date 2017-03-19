Jaime Pressly's Home Burglarized Days After Kendall Jenner

Days after Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home was burglarized, Jaime Pressly house in Sherman Oaks was also broken into.

According to multiple reports, Pressly reported the burglary to L.A.P.D. on Friday night, after returning home from an evening out to discover missing belongings.

WATCH: Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills Mansion Burglarized, $175,000 in Jewelry and Other Property Stolen

"There was a burglary and legal actions are being taken," Pressly's rep tells ET. "Jaime and her family were not at home during the incident."

The burglar got in through a side window that was forced open, and made off with jewelry and a laptop, TMZ reports.

The break-in at Pressly's estate comes just days after Kendall Jenner's home was burglarized with an estimated $200,000 worth of belongings missing.

The 21-year-old model's case is now being investigated as grand theft, though police told ET at the time that there was no suspect in custody, nor was there a suspect description.

EXCLUSIVE: Louis CK Advises Kevin Hart on Dealing With Home Burglaries: 'Don't Tell People'

Alanis Morissette, Cesar Milan and Nicki Minaj's houses were also recently broken into, leading some to believe there's a new Bling Ring in town.

See more about Jenner's burglary in the video below.

Additional reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

Related Articles