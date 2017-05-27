Jaden Smith Claims the Four Seasons ‘Spiked’ His Pancakes With Cheese and Kicked Him Out of His Room

On Saturday, Jaden Smith recounted some hiccups during his stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Twitter, claiming they “spiked” his pancakes with cheese.

Smith, who is in Toronto filming his upcoming romantic drama Life In A Year, first claimed the hotel made him “want to throw up.”

“The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf,” he first wrote to his six million followers on Saturday.

The fashion boundary-pusher continued, “I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.”

He then fired off two more claims that elaborated on how his hotel stay had turned sour.

“The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive,” he tweeted, followed by, “After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room.”

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

FROM PEN: Watch: David Oyelowo on His New Film ‘A United Kingdom’

Smith ceased his tweets after his final claim of the hotel kicking him out of his room.

The Four Seasons and Smith’s rep did not respond to a request for comment.

Deadline reported in March that Smith had been cast opposite Cara Delevingne in Life in a Year. The plot follows a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying from cancer, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left. Dad Will Smith is producing the Mitja Okorn-directed film that will also star Terrence Howard and Nia Long.