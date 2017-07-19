Jada Pinkett Smith Says Husband Will Is 'Perfect' as Aladdin's Genie: He's 'Always Creating Magic'

Jada Pinkett Smith can’t wait for the world to see how magical her husband Will Smith is.

The Girls Trip star, 45, gushed about her partner of over two decades on Wednesday’s episode of the Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon exactly why the role of Genie was a great fit for Will.

“You know what, this is perfect for you because you’re always creating magic,” the actress recalled telling her husband, who was in early talks to headline Disney’s live-action Aladdin since April.

On Saturday, Walt Disney Studios production president Sean Bailey confirmed at the D23 Expo that “the amazing Genie will be played by the equally amazing Will Smith.”

Guy Ritchie is directing the film with newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott playing Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

For the forthcoming remake, the fictional city of Agrabah will be created from global influences, including the Middle East, India, and even China.

Not only will the 1992 animated movie be a major influence, but the screenplay will go back to the classic Arabic folktales of One Thousand And One Nights.

Girls Trip hits theaters July 21.