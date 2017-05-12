Jackie Kennedy’s Historic Cartier Watch Is Being Auctioned Off

Jackie Kennedy‘s Cartier Tank watch from 1963 is for sale.

On June 21, Christie’s in New York will auction off the watch along with a painting the former first lady made herself.

Both items are tied to a unique event in our country’s history. They commemorate a 50-mile hike that President John F. Kennedy challenged the American people to complete in 20 hours. The president personally asked his brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw Radziwill and his friend Chuck Spalding to participate, thinking the two wouldn’t be able to complete the hike.

Radziwill and Spalding embarked on their journey on Feb. 22, 1963, along the Sunshine State Parkway in Palm Beach, Fla. They successfully finished the next day.

To celebrate, Radziwill gave Jackie Kennedy the Cartier watch. The back was engraved “Stas to Jackie 23 Feb. 63 2:05am to 9:35pm,” nothing the times they started and finished the trek.

In return, she gave Radziwill a painting of him and his friend hiking. She signed it “Jackie to Stas with love and admiration.”

Christie’s referred to the items as “two of the most important artifacts to surface in recent years from the era of the Kennedy Presidency.” They are estimated to go for $60,000 to $120,000.

