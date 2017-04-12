Jackie Kennedy Onassis Once Had a Crush on Alec Baldwin and Asked Him On a Date

Alec Baldwin impersonates the president on Saturday Night Live — and it turns out a former first lady once wanted to date him.

A new memoir reveals Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis requested a date with the actor when she was 61 and he was 33. Cougar, anyone?

The tale is from 1991, nearly 30 years after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It’s shared in the memoir Lucky Jim, written by Carly Simon’s ex-husband James Hart.

Hart and Simon were friends with the former first lady, and Hart says Onassis would sometimes ask for his opinion about men.

He says she called one night because she knew Hart was friends with Baldwin.

He claims she asked, “Well, do you think Alec could be my date for the theater on my birthday?”

And even though the actor had just met Kim Basinger, who he would marry two years later before divorcing in 2002, Baldwin apparently responded, “I’m there.”

Hart says he asked the 30 Rock actor if he was sure, and he responded, “Are you kidding? Jackie Kennedy wants to go on a date? Of course.”

It’s not clear whether the two ever actually went on a date, but if they did, we’re sure it was both elegant and hilarious.

Nancy Kerrigan reveals she suffered from an eating disorder — check out the video here:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: