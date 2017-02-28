Jackie Evancho’s Sister Juliet Wins Lawsuit for Transgender Bathroom Rights

Singer Jackie Evancho’s transgender sister, Juliet, just won a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh-area school board, allowing her to use the bathroom of the gender she identifies with. Previously, the school board required all students to use the bathroom for the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Juliet’s younger sister, 16-year-old Jackie, famously supported President Trump by singing the National Anthem at his inauguration. Juliet did not attend the inauguration due to prior engagements relating to her lawsuit.

But now Jackie is disagreeing with the commander in chief’s Feb. 22 decision to roll back protections for transgender students.

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017





The day after that decision, Juliet told Good Morning America about the discrimination she faces at school. She said, “I’ve had people say pretty horrible things. And the unsafe environment is just very unhealthy.”

The judge’s ruling for Juliet to use the bathroom of her choice comes a week after President Trump’s anti-transgender decision. U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak argued, “The district had not given ample evidence to prove that other students’ privacy or safety was endangered by the three trans teenagers.”

Check out why Jim Parsons almost missed the Oscars:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: