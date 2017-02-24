Jack Black Asks Hollywood to Talk ‘More S***’ About Donald Trump at Oscars

Looks like Jack Black will be cheering for Meryl Streep come Oscar night. On Thursday, Hollywood’s elite came together at a benefit concert to support director Paul Haggis’s organization, Artists for Peace and Justice.

And when Black took to the stage to perform, he used the opportunity to call out President Trump while applauding Streep’s passionate Golden Globes speech. The actor jokingly asked the crowd, “Is Meryl Streep in the audience tonight? I just hope she wins the Oscar and talks some more shit about that a**hole.”

The Florence Foster Jenkins star had used her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Jan. 8 Golden Globes ceremony to slam Trump, who was then president-elect, for mocking a reporter’s disability while campaigning for office in 2015.

Black added, “I thought it took balls. I thought she was very brave. I was very inspired by it. To get up there and tell the truth about the president of the United States in front of a billion people — that takes courage and is very inspiring.”

And even if the actress doesn’t take home the Oscar on Sunday, Black encouraged the A-list crowd to take a page from the actress and do as she did, should they win.

He told the intimate crowd, “So, the winners in here — I hope you do the same, ya know?”

Get an update on the Bill Cosby case by checking out this video.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: