J.Lo, Reese Witherspoon, Madonna, and More Fangirl Over Empire State Building Pics

If a picture’s worth a thousand words, how much is a picture the size of one of the tallest buildings in New York City worth? On Wednesday night, Harper’s Bazaar celebrated its 150th anniversary by projecting its most iconic images onto the side of the Empire State Building. Not surprisingly, many of the celebs considered it a huge honor and completely fangirled out over seeing themselves on the side of the world-famous landmark. “Empire State building ft. me,” Kendall Jenner wrote beside an Instagram shot of her image on the building.





“Its my city baby!!” Madonna exclaimed beside her own Instagram pic of herself strutting her stuff. “The Big Apple. Start spreading the news!” she added.





Reese Witherspoon took a slightly more humble approach. “Wait. Hold on. Is that my face on the #EmpireStateBuilding!? ❤️ Thank you for making my day @harpersbazaar! #NYC #Bazaar150#Bazaar150xTiffany,” the actress gushed.





Jennifer Lopez took a break from snuggling with A-Rod to share some thoughts upon seeing her image on the landmark. “Happy 150th Anniversary @harpersbazaarus#Thatmomentwhenyouseeyourselfontheempirestatebuilding #NYC #Noplacelikehome#Bazaar150,” she shared.





Gisele also celebrated the moment, writing, “What an honor to be projected on Empire State Building. Congratulations @Harpersbazaarus for 150th anniversary.”





Gwen Stefani simply called it “crazy.”





Christie Brinkley (who recently posed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue) was overjoyed at being included in the display. “Attack of the 50 ‘ Woman !XD Seriously, I am honored to be included in @harpersbazaarus 150 Years of the Greatest Moments celebration! Being projected onto the #empirestatebuilding was quite a thrill ! Thank you @glendabailey for a wonderful evening!”





She was joined by fellow ’90s models Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, who both posted their pics as well.









Rihanna, fresh off her (very stylish) trip to Coachella, also joined in the fun, writing “when @harpersbazaarus throws you up on the Empire State Building in honor of their 150th anniversary!!! #NYC.”





Many of these beauties were feted at the event in the iconic Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center, where they had a perfect view of the show. And, it turns out, the best way to get a bunch of famous people to pay attention to what’s going on is … to make it all about them.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant

• Vanessa Hudgens Is the ‘Mom’ of Coachella

• Rihanna Can Do Damn Near Anything With a Wineglass in Hand