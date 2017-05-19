J. Lo FaceTimes A-Rod From the Set of ‘Shades of Blue’

Jennifer Lopez FaceTimes Alex Rodriguez From the Set of Shades of Blue -- See the Pic!

Even when they’re apart, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still have time for each other.

The 47-year-old star FaceTimed the Fox Sports analyst, 41, on Wednesday during a break from filming NBC’s Shades of Blue. The two seemed completely focused on their conversation, and, at one point, Rodriguez blew Lopez a kiss.

The couple debuted their relationship on the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala earlier this month. A Lopez source told PEOPLE recently that the athlete is “very supportive of Jennifer” as she returns back to work on Shades.

“Jennifer is still on cloud nine. She has never seemed happier and loves sharing her life with Alex,” says the source. “He often gives her gifts with handwritten notes. It’s a very romantic relationship.”

Lopez — who is mom to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — and Rodriguez — who shares daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — have gone on tropical vacations together, dined at a slew of upscale restaurants and recently celebrated Easter as one big family with their kids.

“She loves sharing her life with Alex,” adds the source. “The kids all get along and it’s just one, huge happy family.”

Though there are no plans for an engagement yet, “if Alex would propose, no one doubts she would say yes,” says the source.