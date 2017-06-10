J.K. Rowling Goes Off on Twitter After a Guy Calls Theresa May a ‘Whore’

If you’re a sexist “liberal cool guy” and J.K. Rowling follows you on Twitter, consider yourself warned. The Harry Potter author ripped into an unknown man after he called British Prime Minister Theresa May a “whore.”

“Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a whore,” Rowling wrote. “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, screw you and your politics.”

The 51-year-old England native was just getting started.

“I’m sick of ‘liberal’ men whose mask slips every time a woman displeases them, who reach immediately for crude and humiliating words associated with femaleness, act like old-school misogynists and then preen themselves as though they’ve been brave,” she says. “When you do this, Mr Liberal Cool Guy, you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images and rape threats, who try by every means possible to intimidate women out of politics and public spaces, both real and digital. ‘C***’, ‘whore’ and, naturally, rape.”

Oh, she went there, alright.

“We’re too ugly to rape, or we need raping, or we need raping and killing. Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once, rooted in an apparent determination to humiliate or intimidate her on the basis that she is female,” she states.

Rowling continues, “If you want to know how much fouler it gets if you also happen to be black or gay, ask Diane Abbot or Ruth Davidson. I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretence and own it: you’re not a liberal. You’re a few short steps away from some guy hiding behind a cartoon frog.”

Rowling’s defense of May comes after the Prime Minister called for a snap election and lost. The author is an outspoken critic of Trump’s and trolls him online.

I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump’s alone. https://t.co/8CEzVTJjBq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2017

She also took aim at the president for lashing out at London’s mayor after last week’s terrorist attack.

It’s called ‘leadership’, Donald. The terrorists were dead 8 minutes after police got the call. If we need an alarmist blowhard, we’ll call. https://t.co/NUiy9j4fBt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017

We don’t want to mess with J.K. Rowling.





