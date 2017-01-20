Ivanka Trump Says She and ‘Very Good Friend’ Chelsea Clinton Haven’t Spoken Since Blistering 2016 Campaign

A Trump and a Clinton can be friends.

Despite their parents Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton‘s blistering 2016 presidential campaigns, future First Daughter Ivanka Trump and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton remain on good terms.

In her interview with 20/20, which aired Thursday evening, 35-year-old Ivanka called 36-year-old Chelsea a “very good friend.”

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” the mother of three told ABC News’ Doris Roberts. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

WATCH: The Trump children one-on-one with @DebRobertsABC and @EVargasABC, with more of the interviews TONIGHT on @ABC2020… pic.twitter.com/UbcjJvXaGb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 19, 2017

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Throughout the election cycle, Ivanka and Chelsea’s friendship was closely watched, and often compared to their parents’ bitter rivalry.

At the second 2016 presidential debate, the daughters met face-to-face and the two shared an affectionate exchange. And months before in July, Ivanka told PEOPLE, “We’re both incredibly supportive of our parents, as we should be. But we also continue to have great respect for one another.”

Chelsea had similar sentiments, telling PEOPLE in September 2015, “Friendship is always more important than politics. I learned that growing up, watching my parents be friends with people across the political spectrum in Arkansas.”