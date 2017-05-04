Ivanka Trump Look Tops Among Plastic Surgery Patients, Surgeons Say



"No matter what your political leanings are, Ivanka Trump is a kind of role model," says Gabriel Chiu of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. "How many people have her look, went to an Ivy League school and hold their own in business and socially?" So it's no surprise to the celebrity cosmetic surgeon that patients wish to emulate the 35-year-old first daughter's appearance.

"It's both facial and body features. People talk about her cheekbones, how proportionate her face is, the combined features of her eyes, nose and lips," says Chiu, who also has had patients inquire about the fullness of Trump's youthful face, which can be accomplished by a fat-transfer procedure. "The aesthetic look is moving nationally from a Kardashian type to an Ivanka Trump look - less done," says NYC-based certified aesthetic nurse specialist Jill Caruso.

Adds New York plastic surgeon Sharon Giese: "My patients in their 20s still want to look like Kylie Jenner, but those in their 30s to mid-40s are going for a softer, classic appearance, more like Ivanka Trump."

