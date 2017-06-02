Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted After LGBTQ Tweets

Ivanka Trump gets slammed after LGBTQ tweets. (Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump may be “moving on” after failing to stop her father from pulling out of the Paris  Agreement on climate change, but she may not want to move on to LGBTQ rights, according to Twitter.

The Twittersphere — including many celebrities — slammed the first daughter after she tweeted about the beginning of Pride month on June 1.

“Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community,” she shared on Thursday night. “I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

Celebs, including George Takei, Tituss Burgess, and Chelsea Handler all weighed in on her tweets.








However, some of the most scathing (and hilarious) responses didn’t come from celebrities.






There are 28 days left in June, so we’ll be curious to see if Ivanka has any more pro-Pride tweets in her.


