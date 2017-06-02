Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted After LGBTQ Tweets

Ivanka Trump may be “moving on” after failing to stop her father from pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, but she may not want to move on to LGBTQ rights, according to Twitter.

The Twittersphere — including many celebrities — slammed the first daughter after she tweeted about the beginning of Pride month on June 1.

“Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community,” she shared on Thursday night. “I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy.”

Celebs, including George Takei, Tituss Burgess, and Chelsea Handler all weighed in on her tweets.

Ivanka, if you have as much sway with your dad on LGBTQ issues as you did on climate, immigration & women's rights, think we'll pass, kthx. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 2, 2017





Are u serious??? — Tituss Burgess (@TitussBurgess) June 2, 2017





Your dad is reversing the rights for this beautiful group of humans. You ok with that? — christina applegate (@1capplegate) June 2, 2017





Congrats to @elonmusk for having morals and leaving WH advisory consuels. More should @IvankaTrump. Do you stand for anything? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 2, 2017





No thanks, we're all set here. https://t.co/fZRSAuZvlS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 2, 2017





Your father has stripped almost all LGBTQ federal protections put in place by Obama so if that's "support", we'd prefer not. ???????? https://t.co/UdOeLd6qMo — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) June 2, 2017





ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS — Tyler #ChosenFamily (@tyleroakley) June 2, 2017





However, some of the most scathing (and hilarious) responses didn’t come from celebrities.

I aM pRoUd To SuPpOrT mY lGbTq FrIeNdS aNd ThE lGbTq AmErIcAnS wHo HaVe MaDe ImMeNsE cOnTrIbUtIoNs To OuR sOcIeTy AnD eCoNoMy. pic.twitter.com/VDSibhvxHn — carly usdin (@carlytron) June 2, 2017









Dear Ivanka,

We can't stand you.

Signed,

The Gays — scramblesandgrams (@oliverscrambles) June 2, 2017













There are 28 days left in June, so we’ll be curious to see if Ivanka has any more pro-Pride tweets in her.





