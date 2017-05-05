Ivanka Trump Dances With Her Kids in Adorable Video

Ivanka Trump might be a working mom, but she’s never too busy for an impromptu dance party with her kids.

On Thursday, the first daughter shared an adorable TBT video from her home. Still in her power outfit, Ivanka busted some moves with her 3-year-old son Joseph. She captioned her post “Little moments matter.”





This isn’t the first time the mom of three has shared cute moments with her kids. Last week, she had a day date with her 1-year-old son, Theodore, after her first official trip as a White House employee.





And remember when Ivanka showed us her son crawling for the first time in the White House? What an epic moment!





And then there are the everyday moments with her family.





Happy Cinco de Mayo! Did you know a lot of celebrities have their own tequila brand?



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: