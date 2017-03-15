Ivana Trump to publish ‘Raising Trump’ in September

Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, will publish her memoir, Raising Trump, this September.

In the book, Ivana takes a look back at her life, including her romance with the real estate mogul, and, in particular, the experience of raising and being the primary caregiver to their children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric. “Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids,” Ivana said in a release. “They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing. I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump.”

The book, which publisher Gallery Books calls “non-partisan” and “non-political,” will chart Ivana’s journey from communist Czechoslovakia to America, as well as her children’s lives, from their upbringing to becoming the First Family. Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric will also contribute their own memories to the book.

Raising Trump will be published September 12.