It’s Robin Thicke’s 40th Birthday: Remember His Short-Lived Long-Hair Phase?

When you grow up as the son of America’s TV dad, Alan Thicke, it’s safe to say you’re going to be in the spotlight. Part of being in the limelight is that people notice everything about you, good or bad. In Robin’s case, it’s his hair.

Robin’s near-iconic haircut has been part of his style since he first started sneaking on the set of “Growing Pains” with his father. Like any child trying to strike out on his own in the early 2000s, he tried out a new hairstyle, which Robin fondly remembers as his “llama style.”

Robin’s long hair was mostly seen at red carpet events like the Victoria’s Secret and Interview Magazine Sexy Book Launch in 2003 or a PlayStation 2 “Playa del PlayStation” Party. Robin and his locks frequently stepped out with then-girlfriend Paula Patton. They were seen at Missy Elliott’s party to celebrate her album and the unveiling of Baby Phat’s fall line during New York Fashion Week.

The crowning achievement of his hair was his first music video shoot for the song “When I Get You Alone” where he played a sexy bike messenger.

Think this is a cute story check out Elmo’s plea to Adele:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: