It Was a Family Affair for Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy at the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere

Beauty and the Beast’s L.A. premiere was a star-studded event, but the brightest light shone on Beyoncé and her family.

The Carters made the premiere a family affair. (Photo: Beyonce.com) More

The Grammy-winning singer and husband Jay-Z brought their daughter, Blue Ivy, out to the premiere of the live-action remake of the Disney classic, set to officially release on March 17. To commemorate the night, Beyoncé, pregnant with twins, posted family snapshots to her website. From outfit details, cute shots of Blue and Jay, to a shot of her grasping the musical’s sheet music in her bejeweled hand (because, why not?), the photos were absolutely perfect.

Bey shows off her rings while at the premiere for Beauty and the Beast. (Photo: Beyonce.com) More

Family time is the best time for the Carters! (Photo: Beyonce.com) More

Of course, Blue Ivy’s silly facial expressions are never to be missed. Neither were the mother and daughter duo’s matching-green moment (Beyoncé decked out in a $28,000 Gucci silk plissé gown and Blue Ivy in an $1,800 embellished tiered dress–paired with some low-key white sneakers, of course). They brought new meaning to “mommy and me” goals. Also, could the outfits be an homage to Belle’s dress in one of the scenes from the original film?

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy pose in Gucci for the premiere of Beauty and the Beast. (Photo: Beyonce.com) More