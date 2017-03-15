Is Taylor Swift Seriously Naming Her New Streaming Service 'Swifties'?

For obvious reasons, Taylor Swift fans call themselves “Swifties.” But the singer might turn the term of endearment into a streaming service, joining the ranks of Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. TMZ reports that she filed nine trademark requests for the word “Swifties,” including one for a “website featuring non-downloadable multimedia content in the nature of audio recordings.”

In 2014, the superstar pulled all her music from Spotify. She explained, “People should feel that there is a value to what musicians have created.” Later, in 2015, she posted a message on Tumblr criticizing Apple Music, another streaming service. She said she’d be withholding her “1989” album due to what she called Apple’s unfair payment policy for artists. But Apple immediately revised its policy, appeasing Swift. She called it “the first time it’s felt right in my gut to stream my album.”

Spotify still does not carry Swift’s discography. And it’s unclear how her rumored Swifties service might change the status quo. So the question is: Will Swifties flock to Swifties?

