Irina Shayk Stuns at First Red Carpet After Baby

They don’t call them supermodels for nothing. On May 23, Irina Shayk hit the red carpet in Cannes clad in a bright yellow, skintight, sparkling Versace gown with a plunging neckline and a slit to high heaven. She was arriving for the film Hikari (aka Radiance), which seemed fitting, considering her stunning appearance — oh, in case you forgot, she gave birth to a baby nine weeks ago.

Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March. To say that the 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel has snapped back into shape quickly would be quite the understatement. She completed her picture-perfect look with strappy stilettos and a smattering of jewels from celebrity mainstay Lorraine Schwartz.

The new mom was obviously feeling her look, as she shared an assortment of pics on her Instagram account documenting her trek down the carpet. “Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!???? Can’t thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress.. ???????????? #LorealCannes#LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz,” she gushed.





A second pic showcased her golden gams and was captioned with nothing but emojis of the French flag, a heart, and some stars. Exactly.





This is hardly the first time Shayk has flaunted her postbaby physique, however. On April 18, she shared a snap of herself draped across a lip-shaped pool float in a sexy bikini. “Pre-sunset,” she explained.





She followed up this bikini shot with another just four days ago. In the pic, the beauty swims underwater in a sun-drenched pool, her tanned derrière front and center in a skimpy string bikini. It goes without saying that this did not look like a woman who had just birthed a baby the month before — not only because her body was immaculate but also because she had time to lounge on a pool float.

She and Cooper have been very tightlipped about their relationship, but it seems that for now she’s happy to have her curves do the talking.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: