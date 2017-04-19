Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Incredible Post-Baby Bikini Body Less Than a Month After Welcoming Daughter

Irina Shayk welcomed her daughter less than a month ago - though nobody would know it looking at her latest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old Russian supermodel, who revealed earlier this month that she and boyfriend Bradley Cooper had their first child March 21 in Los Angeles, posted a jaw-dropping photo on the social media platform Tuesday.

The photo shows Shayk’s slim post-baby body as she lays on a pink lips-shaped pool floatie, wearing a skimpy black bikini.

“Pre-sunset #currentsituation,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

It was a stark difference from the last time Shayk was seen - when she snapped at an L.A. farmer’s market on April 6 alongside mom Olga Shaykhlislamov - dressed comfortably in a long-sleeved baggy shirt, fuzzy slippers and black sunglasses as the pair shopped for strawberries.

Shaky’s daughter - Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper - is the first child for her and her boyfriend of two years, Bradley Cooper, 42.

The couple has been extremely private about Shayk’s pregnancy, with a source confirming their baby on the way to PEOPLE in November following the model waking in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A source also told PEOPLE in December that Cooper, 42, had been “more protective” of Shayk during her pregnancy, sharing, “He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job. They are just a very sweet couple.”

In February, the model’s baby bump was clearly visible under an all-black ensemble during a trip to Disneyland, where she sported a Minnie Mouse-ears headband and enjoyed a meet-and-great with Pluto.

Meanwhile, Shayk has still stayed quiet about the baby’s birth over the past month, instead focusing her social media posts on her friends and editorial work she has done.

