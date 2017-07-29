Ireland Baldwin Gushes Over Her Mother Kim Basinger: 'I Have No Idea How People Are Born This Beautiful'

Kim Basinger is always ready for a close-up.

The 63-year-old actress was caught a bit off guard on Friday when her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, snapped a candid photo of her while riding in a car.

"Rare moment alert Momma Kim in the flesh," Baldwin gushed on Instagram. "I have no idea how people are born this beautiful?"

WATCH: Ireland Baldwin Shares Topless Instagram Photo After Clapping Back at Body Shamers

The 21-year-old is Basinger's only child with 30 Rock actor Alec Baldwin. Ireland and her father seem to be closer than ever these days.

On Father's Day, Ireland posted a touching photo of the pair writing, "You're unique. You're strong. You're by far the funniest person I've ever known or will ever know and you make me so proud to be related to you."

WATCH: Kim Basinger Refers to Her Marriage to Ex Alec Baldwin as 'Sleeping With the Enemy'

Hear more in the video below.

