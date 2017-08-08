It’s International Cat Day. Celebrity cat ladies unite!

August 8 is known as International Cat Day.

To celebrate this holiday, Yahoo Celebrity put together an unofficial group of stars who are feline lovers. The elite gang of cat ladies includes celebrities and musical artists who make our Instagram feed that much more exciting to scroll through.

Leading the pack of crazy — er, cool — cat ladies … is none other than Taylor Swift. Her furry friends are named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. Yep, just like Ellen Pompeo’s character on Grey’s Anatomy. Of course, when you’re in T-Swift’s squad, you live a pretty fabulous life, which means you fly private when you travel.

Second on the list is Miley Cyrus. The 24-year-old singer proves that cat ladies aren’t boring and single, and her adorable fur-babies give her plenty of love. So we can’t really blame her for adding more cute cats to her always growing number of pets.

In 2009, Lea Michele rescued Sheila, now her beloved cat, on the Paramount lot while filming her show Glee. One of their favorite things to do is snuggle on the couch, but once in a while Sheila likes to strike a pose with her human — like this spread from People‘s “Most Beautiful” issue. Aren’t these two cute?

Katy Perry is another celeb who adores cats. The songstress even calls her diehard fans “KatyCats.” Now, are you all wondering if the whole KatyCats group is a bunch of cat ladies too?

Kesha and kitties seem to be the purrfect combo. Her first cat is a Siamese rescue named Mr. Peeps. The singer said, “He literally owns my heart.”

In other entertainment news, 11-year-old stuns Idina Menzel at her concert:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: