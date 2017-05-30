Instacram: Sofia Vergara’s Memorial Day Weekend Bash

Sofia Vergara proved she’s the hostess with the mostess when she threw a lavish “Paraiso Tropical” party over Memorial Day weekend at her home, with her hunky hubby, Joe Manganiello, by her side. The star-studded guest list included her Modern Family compatriots, a mermaid, and a family of colorful birds. Guests wined and dined on traditional Colombian cuisine in between shaking their tail feathers with their feathered friends. In other words, it was basically the best holiday weekend bash ever — sorry, Taylor Swift!