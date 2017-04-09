Inside Tori and Zach Roloff’s Adorable Baby Shower

Baby boy Roloff will soon be here!

To celebrate the upcoming birth of her first child - a boy due in May - a baby shower was held in honor of mama-to-be Tori Roloff on Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by four women, including Tori’s mother, attendees enjoyed a black and gold-themed shower at Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloffs home at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The party included 25-30 guests.

For the three-hour event, Amy cooked - and kept the majority of the activities a surprise from her daughter-in-law in advance of the shower.

“My mom and Amy teamed up,” Tori tells PEOPLE. “They made chicken tacos, chicken, strips and delicious twice-baked potatoes! And for dessert we had marionberry pies from beaverton bakery with vanilla ice cream.

“The shower theme was super cute! My friends Cyndi and Erica did black white and gold colors,” Tori continues. “It was all very simple and elegant! My mom and Amy did such a great job with food and setting up!

“There was a cute station to make an alphabet book for baby Roloff and then there was also a fun guess the day that baby Roloff will make his grand appearance,” she added.

“I am feeling really good, especially after all that pie!”

In typical baby shower tradition, father-to-be Zach, 26, joined the ladies for a short period of time for the opening of the gifts.

PEOPLE exclusively reported that the couple, who confirmed news of their first pregnancy in November, will be having a boy.

During a reveal party in January, the LPBW stars shared their big baby news in front of 50 of their friends and family.

Zach gave a sealed envelope from the ultrasound to a close friend ahead of learning about the baby’s sex. The couple was supposed to have a party outside to release balloons but a snow storm hit so they moved the big reveal inside.

In a PEOPLE exclusive supertease of the upcoming season of LPBW, Zach admitted that he’s “feeling prepared. I’m ready!”

But while Tori is “very, very excited” to welcome her little boy, she admitted that does “not feel prepared one iota.”

Little People Big World returns Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com