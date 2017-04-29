Inside Samantha Bee’s ‘Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’: Will Ferrell’s Roast, Alternate Timelines, Fox News In Memoriam

Will Ferrell attends the anti-Nerd Prom. (Photo: Getty Images)

Samantha Bee took over the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon for the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a spoof on the official event being held later that night.

"[Trump] ran away from the Vietnam War, he ran away from two different Republican debates and now he's run away from the Correspondents' Dinner. I guess we know why he wears those lumpy, ill-fitting old man pants: it's because he's constantly sh**ting himself," said the late-night host to loud applause. "A giant pussy can get elected president, as long as he doesn't have one."

The broadcast kicked off with a taped sketch starring Allison Janney reprising her West Wing role as press secretary, answering questions about the broadcast to those producing left-skewing news. For example, when one (white male) reporter asks, "Doesn't having a female host for this dinner demonstrate a clear anti-white male bias?" Janney bluntly responds, "Sam isn't bias against white men, she just can't tell you all apart and thinks you all look alike."

"You people are monsters! Yes, we have freedom of speech and of the press and that is a beautiful thing … but you are part of the reason no one trusts the real press. These journalists work day and night to fight the truth," Janney then explains. "We have to let you exist but we don't have to listen to you."

Read more: Samantha Bee Interviewed by Lena Dunham on Trump, Trolls and Comedy's Fraught New Normal

After Peaches' live performance of the Full Frontal theme song "Boys Wanna Be Her," Bee hit the stage and received a standing ovation and deafening applause. She joked that the taping was held in the DAR Constitution Hall, and then appeared less enthused while showed photos of current first daughter Ivanka Trump.

"We're here to celebrate the free press — there are hundreds of journalists from the 'failing' New York Times to the failing 'pile of garbage' Buzzfeed, plus the failing 'What is ProPublica? It sounds Mexican," said Bee, who then reassured attendees, "I will go to Mexico and get them to pay for all your drinks."

Bee then applauded the Committee to Protect Journalists seated at the tables closest to the stage — "These are the people you call if you leave the hall tonight and you find your car has been keyed by Sean Spicer" — and teased that the event will feature a special guest. "All your cable news producers, you'll want to turn your cameras that way and just stare at the podium," she joked. "Maybe talk to each other about what you think might happen there later!"

"As much as I might love poking fun at the media and as much as you kind of deserve it sometimes, your job has never been harder," she said. "You're basically get paid to stand in a cage while a geriatric orangutan screams at you. … You expose injustice against the weak and you continue to fact-check the president as if he might someday get embarrassed! Tonight is for you."

She went on to salute all the various mediums of journalism today: local news outlets ("We hope we've made you proud by taking your meticulous work and adding our d*** jokes," said correspondent Allana Harkin), TV stations' investigative reports (which are delightfully melodramatic pieces," said Harkin), radio shows and podcasts and Teen Vogue. "Now can someone please publish Teen Maxim so boys don't have to spend all their time on 4chan becoming a**holes?" asked correspondent Ashley Nicole Black. A special thanks was made to copy editors, "who make it so much easier to spot fake news," said Bee.

The special's commercial breaks were led with taped sketches of Bee roasting a handful of previous presidents like Woodrow Wilson and Bill Clinton, complete with period-appropriate garb. "This story has more wrinkles than the president's nutsack," she said of Ronald Reagan and the Iran-Contra affair, while Richard Nixon "achieved John F. Kennedy's two goals: landing a man on the moon and getting f - ed by a deep throat." The final sketch of this series had Bee roasting Mike Pence, who became president after Trump died after "getting his head stuck in a jar of honey." She was shown wearing a chastity belt and a long-sleeved turtleneck: "I attempted to cover my pillows but the slut shines through."

Read More