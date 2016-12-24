Inside Carrie Fisher’s Weight Loss and Healthy Living Prior to Her Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher, who has spoken candidly about struggling with her weight in the past, was slimmer, eating healthier and exercising regularly in the years prior to her massive heart attack on Friday.

The Star Wars actress, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was spotted being rushed to the hospital. The Los Angeles Times reports that Fisher is in critical condition but her brother Todd tells reporters that she is currently “stable.”

Before the incident, Fisher had spoken openly about losing weight for her appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens last year. The actress said she was pressured to lose 35 lbs. for the part, but worked off the weight the right way.

“I did it the same way everybody has to – don’t eat and exercise more! There is no other way to do it,” she told Good Housekeeping U.K.

But those 35 lbs. were nothing compared to the self-imposed weight loss Fisher underwent when she became a spokesperson for Jenny Craig in January 2011. The actress, who weighed around 105 lbs. when she starred in the Star Wars trilogy in the late ’70s and early ’80s, said her weight crept up over the years and grew out of control while doing her one woman play, Wishful Drinking.

Carrie Fisher weighed 105 lbs. when she filmed Return of the Jedi in 1983. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

When she first started the program, the 5′ 1″ actress was 180 lbs. at her heaviest.

“I’m fat,” Fisher told PEOPLE. “All the clothes in my closet belong to another chick. They have to make a new alphabet for my bra size.” But with diet and exercise, Fisher had already lost 30 lbs after a few months. “I feel much better,” she told PEOPLE. “My blood pressure is down. And I can stand on the scale at the doctor’s office.”

At the time, she also opened up about the bad habits that led to her weight gain. “I went on the road with the show and I did not exercise for three years and I just ate horribly,” she said. “My ritual was drinking regular soda and having pounds of peanut butter protein bars.”

After a year of hard work dieting and exercising, the actress had lost 50 lbs. “I want to get into the metal bikini and just walk around the house like an idiot,” the actress told the Today show at the time. “Answer the doorbell: ‘What is it? This old thing?’ I’ll come out with a line of metal bikinis for women over 40. If you want dignity, you wear metal bikinis over 40.”

