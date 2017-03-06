Iman Shares Rare Photo of Lexi, Her Teen Daughter with David Bowie

Iman‘s daughter with her late husband David Bowie certainly inherited her mother’s love of the camera.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a serene photo of Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, 16, letting the sunlight illuminate her face. The teen closes her eyes for the selfie, showing off her eyeliner and nose ring.

“My Sunday boo!” Iman, 61, captioned the rare photo, adding the hashtag #LexiLove.

Back in August, the proud mom showed off a gorgeous black and white photo of Lexi to celebrate her 16th birthday, the first since her father’s passing after a battle with cancer last January. The legendary musician was 69.

Although Bowie’s widow and their daughter have remained largely out of the public eye since his death, Iman has paid tribute to her husband multiple times on social media, celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

Most recently, the model shared a romantic photo on her social media pages paying tribute to Bowie on Valentine’s Day. The couple share a kiss in the black and white shot, with Bowie wearing a hat and Iman donning a white wrap around her head.

“My forever Valentine,” she captioned the image.

Bowie and Iman met in October of 1990, and “they were inseparable” ever since, the couple’s friend, hairstylist Teddy Antolin, told PEOPLE in January.

“They really knew each other because they had come up and traveled in the same circles. They were great together,” Antolin added at the time. “She was a real force and he needed a woman by his side to keep him focused.”

The model and the rocker married in Tuscany after two years together. In 2000, they welcomed their daughter.