Iman Pays Tribute to David Bowie on First Anniversary of His Death

Iman’s love for David Bowie will last “forever and ever.”

The supermodel, 61, said a final farewell to her rock star husband one year ago today, when he lost his battle to cancer. On Tuesday, she marked the first anniversary of his death with a beautiful Instagram tribute and a reminder to the word that what they shared was a “forever love.”

“Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline,” she captioned the photo of the double rainbow, adding the hashtags “#ForeverAndEver,” “#ForeverLove,” and “#BowieForever.”

It’s an especially difficult week for Iman, who shares a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi, with the Ziggy Stardust singer. Sunday would have been his 70th birthday. To mark it, she posted an artist’s drawing of a young David with his trademark lightning bolt over his eye:

Again, she used the #ForeverLove and #BowieForever hashtags.

Then yesterday Iman, who married Bowie in 1992, posted a heartbreaking quote, which said, “ If there is any substitute for love, it is memory.”

Other celebrities were also thinking about the rock legend a year after his passing. Evan Rachel Wood said her hairstyle at the Golden Globes was in tribute to him (and she discussed it in this interview):

Why? Here is the full answer in an exclusive with @voguemagazine as well as our process of designing the suit https://t.co/IQsvBlljHl — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 10, 2017

Iman’s friend Christy Turlington posted a long tribute:

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore her love for him on her chest:

And Ireland Baldwin, who got a tattoo of Bowie, posted a photo:

Seems that Iman’s #ForeverLove is shared by many.