Iggy Azalea and Nick Young Selling the Home They Once Shared for $3.59 Million

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young have been finished as a couple for nearly a year now, but they’ve just put their shared home on the market.

The L.A. pad is located in the Tarzana neighborhood and is going for $3.5 million. It boasts a roomy interior with 6,630 square feet of space. It includes 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, a pristine outdoor pool area, a basketball court, and no shortage of lush greenery (it sits on .83 acres of land).

Azalea and Young bought the home from Selena Gomez in 2014. But in 2016, they split up after rumors of Young’s infidelity.

L.A. Lakers player Nick Young and Iggy Azalea during happier times in 2015. (Photo: AP Images) More

At the time, Iggy shared a now-deleted post on Instagram, writing, “Unfortunately, although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him—It’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best.”

