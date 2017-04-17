Ice-T Overshares About His ‘Jungle Sex’ Life With Coco

Married sex is hot sex — if you happen to be married to Ice-T. The 59-year-old star recently revealed that he and Coco Austin, his wife of 15 years, have “jungle sex.” Yes, that’s a thing, apparently — though if you haven’t heard of it, you’re not alone. Fortunately, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor broke it down to enlighten the rest of us. In short, it means that you “accommodate” one another’s “kinks” in order to take things to “another level.” Also, in case you forgot, his wife looks like this:





For them, the night often begins with dinner and then a club. “She gets a little buzzed and I watch her dance and I get a little horny,” he explained to Q magazine. “Then we get in the car and we get more horny and we come home and we have jungle sex.” He added, “There’s regular sex and then there’s jungle sex. You can be with your wife and just roll over on it. That’s just sex sex. Jungle sex is when you know what it is that gets you turned on and you build up to it.”

His 38-year-old wife has never been shy about her sexuality — even after giving birth to their daughter, Chanel. She still regularly posts revealing pics that flaunt her assets (which her husband no doubt appreciates).





The father of three explained, “You’re taking foreplay a step further. Your girl might want you to put on some motherf***ing oil and figure skates for her. ‘What the f***?’ Just put it on and I will f*** the s*** out of you.” And that, dear friends, is jungle sex. Does this mean that Ice-T regularly dons figure skates while slathered in body oil? Does he actually have to pretend he is ice skating?

Many of these questions will go unanswered, but at least we all know that Ice-T and Coco are not suffering any lack of passion between the sheets. Whew.





