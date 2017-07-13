‘iCarly’ Star Nathan Kress and Wife London Expecting First Child Together

Nathan Kress with London Elise Moore at the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena, Calif., in 2015 . (Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage)

Nathan Kress and his wife London Elise Kress are expecting their first child together — with a clever twist.

The iCarly actor, 24, posted a cute pregnancy announcement Wednesday on his Instagram while kissing London, 24.

“Me and my baby in London,” the father-to-be wrote. “Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —> LONDON <—Get it??”

“Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018,” he added.

London posted her own photo on Instagram, complete with a laugh-worthy caption.

“I put my barf bag down for this photo. #seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress #completelyworthit #secondtrimesterherewecome,” she wrote.

The two tied the knot in November 2015 after about nine months of dating. Both actors were in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm.