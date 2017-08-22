Ian Somerhalder writes loving note to 'inspiring' wife Nikki Reed after birth of their daughter

Ian Somerhalder has a lot of love to give to his wife and actress Nikki Reed.

The former Vampire Diaries star, 38, penned a love note on Instagram to Reed, 29, on Monday, after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in July.

“Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife,” the actor began. “You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake.”

Somerhalder referenced Reed’s cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, writing, “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

“You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” he continued. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”

PEOPLE confirmed the actors welcomed their daughter on July 25. The couple married in April 2015 after first being spotted together the previous July and getting engaged that January.

Reed told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that she and Somerhalder vowed to take “one month of silence” after their daughter’s birth.

“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” she said, posing for a stunning maternity shoot. “Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate … You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present.”