Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting First Child

Congrats to Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed!

The cute couple is expecting their first child together, Reed announced on her Instagram on Thursday.

"Hi Little One, I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt," the 28-year-old actress wrote alongside an adorable photo of Somerhalder kissing her baby bump. "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you...Love, Your parents."

Somerhalder also took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," he wrote alongside the same image. "I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

"This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast," he continued. "Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian."

Reed and Somerhalder celebrated their second wedding anniversary just last week, but have been thinking about expanding their family for a while.

"Oh, hell yes! Absolutely," the 36-year-old actor told ET about having children shortly after he and Reed tied the knot in 2015. "You know, it's all about practice… It's not practice makes perfect - it's perfect practice."

"It's the most incredible thing to be happy and secure in something," he gushed. "It's a pretty crazy time and place to bring a child into this turbulent and insane world -- but I really can't wait to do it and really just love it."

