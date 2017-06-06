Huma Abedin Hit the CFDAs Solo While Anthony Weiner Wears His Wedding Ring

Huma Abedin hit the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards on her own, striking power poses and looking rather fierce with some chandelier earrings, but it was her would-be ex-husband, Anthony Weiner, who was seen rocking an accessory that had everyone talking: his wedding ring.

On Monday night, the glamorous Clinton aide donned a bright pink shirtdress with a tie at the center and styled her long raven locks in loose waves for the occasion. Meanwhile, earlier that same day, her disgraced ex spent time with their son, Jordan Zain.

Weiner, 52, looked decidedly less glam for his father-son outing on the New York City streets, wearing khaki shorts, a green sweatshirt, and a baseball hat. The outfit hardly mattered, though — what mattered was that he was still wearing his wedding ring. ICYMI, Abedin, 40, filed for divorce three weeks ago.

View photos Anthony Weiner seen still wearing his wedding ring in Chelsea on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images) More

While Abedin was not wearing her wedding band last night, reports have surfaced that she has invited the 52-year-old former congressman back into their luxurious, nearly $12,000/month Manhattan duplex after renewing the lease. Weiner had allegedly been crashing at his mama’s place in Brooklyn, but a source recently revealed that the lease for their Union Square home has been extended for another year. That said, it wasn’t clear if Abedin had done that on her own or with him involved (and if she signed alone, then it’s hardly evidence of a reconciliation). Meanwhile, another source told Page Six that Abedin has yet to serve Weiner with the divorce papers.

They had originally listed their three-bedroom apartment on May 19, the same day that Weiner pled guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor in federal court. He will have to register as a sex offender and will have to do some time when sentenced on Sept. 8. (This was his third scandal and involved him exchanging sexually explicit photos with a 15-year-old high school student in North Carolina. Abedin had been busy campaigning for Hillary Clinton at the time.)

View photos Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin at The Robin Hood Foundation’s 2016 Benefit. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) More

Days after Weiner appeared in court, their apartment was taken off the market. Only time will tell whether Weiner wearing his ring actually means anything in terms of their relationship status, but it seems that, at the very least, he’s trying to send a message.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: