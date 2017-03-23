Hugh Jackman Once Got a Very Special Nude Photo After Wrapping a ‘Wolverine’ Movie

In a recently resurfaced 2009 Howard Stern interview, Hugh Jackman got to talking about filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The actor admitted to going nude on set for the scene where Wolverine escapes the Weapon X facility after the adamantium bonding process. He was completely comfortable going au naturel and said, “The only problem is the PG-13 rating.”

None of the nude shots made it into the film. But the actor revealed that he got to see them again later. He said, “When we finished the film, my wrap gift from the director was a bag with all the film cut off which had my dick in it. So I’ve got frames of film, like ‘OK, hello!'”

Of course, Stern had to go there and asked Hugh about his “size” while showering him with compliments about his good looks. Stern said “Life is great for you.” Hugh smiled and replied, “Everything’s fine. I’m a married man and there’s been no complaints there. That’s all I’m worried about.”

