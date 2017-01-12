How Does Joe Jonas’s New Steamy Shirtless Shot Compare to Nick’s?

Now and then we have to take one for the team, as it were, and do a story strictly for the greater good of humanity. Comparing Joe Jonas’s sexy shirtless photos to what Nick posted a few months back falls into that category.

The DNCE singer, 27, appears in a new ad campaign for Guess and shared four of the sizzling shots on social media. We thought his little brother Nick, 24, cornered the market for the fam when it came to bare-chested hot shots, but we were wrong. Joe is burnin’ up, burnin’ up, baby.

(Or something like that.)

For no other reason than pure superficiality (and let’s face it — they are begging for it), let’s compare Joe and Nick’s barely-there performances in front of the camera…

View photos

Joe Jonas Nick Jonas Project: Guess ad Men’s Fitness cover Body lubricant: More oil than the BP Spill Well-blended lotion Undies color: White Black Tattoos: One One Arm size: Normal Holy cats! Nipple exposure: One-and-a-half Zero Abdominal V: Yes Yes Six-pack abs: Yes (more like eight) Yes Five o’clock shadow: Yes Yes Package photoshopping: Seems likely Seems likely Body hair: No Yes

Is there a clear winner? Hey, we’ll leave that to you to decide. We know you have your favorite and we don’t want to taint that.

Though we will say — the pressure is on, Kevin. Your move…