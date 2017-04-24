The House Marilyn Monroe Died In Is for Sale for $6.9M

Actress Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 of an apparent overdose at the age of 36. You can now own a part of Hollywood history and buy the home she died in, even if that sounds a little morbid.

Monroe spent a day being interviewed by a reporter from Life magazine at her home, and she said, “Anybody who likes my house, I am sure I will get along with.”

According to Variety, she had “[thrown] herself into making a home for herself. She planted an herb garden and in early 1962 traveled to Mexico to purchase authentic furniture, art and tapestries for her new home.” Tragically, Monroe died in the bedroom four months after purchasing the property.

The home — located at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. — sits on one of the largest parcels of land in the Helena streets. The 2,624-square-foot hacienda-style house is listed for sale for $6.9 million, and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Interior features include arched doorways, Saltillo tile floors, and cathedral ceilings with exposed beams. Outside, a pool, a citrus grove, and a guesthouse complete the indoor-outdoor flow.

It was the first home Monroe ever purchased on her own, following her third marriage and divorce — from playwright Arthur Miller.

