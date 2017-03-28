Hoda Kotb Posts Photo of Daughter Haley Joy Meeting Kathie Lee Gifford

Hoda Kotb is sharing the moment her two favorite women met.

The Today co-host posted a photo on Instagram on Monday showing the moment her BFF Kathie Lee Gifford met her baby Haley Joy for the first time. And Kotb, 52, couldn’t contain her excitement.

“My girl met my girl and my face exploded!” the new mom captioned a photo of the trio.

Kotb, who is unable to have children following cancer treatment 10 years ago, adopted Haley Joy five weeks ago after she was born on Feb. 14. With a girlfriend by her side, Kotb flew to another U.S. city to pick up her baby girl. Kotb’s boyfriend of more than three years, 59-year-old financier Joel Schiffman, stayed home to help protect the confidentiality of the process.

“I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have...You know why Hoda? Because you’re beloved. Everybody loves you,” KLG tearfully shared on the Feb. 21 episode of Today. “You have so much to give other people and we’re so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it.”

Al Roker was the first member of the Today family to meet Haley Joy, followed by Jenna Bush Hager, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Meredith Vieira.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com