Hoda Kotb Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Four is the magic number this month for Today co-host Hoda Kotb. It was just four months ago that she announced to the world that she adopted a baby girl she named Haley Joy. And today she is celebrating four years with her financier boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, who has committed to raising Haley together with Kotb.

The ever-smiling journalist shared a photo of herself and Schiffman at the beach with Haley and wrote, “4 years together and getting better every day.” Kotb, who’d battled breast cancer in 2007 and was unable to conceive due to the treatments, moved in with Schiffman last fall and soon brought up the topic of adopting a baby together. “I said, ‘Think about it for a day or a week or whatever,’” she told People. “And he said, ‘I don’t need a day. Let’s get this journey going.’ At that point I blubbered like a baby. It was like the dam burst.”





In truth, Kotb, 52, celebrated their meeting four years ago over weekend… after Schiffman reminded her. She admitted to Kathie Lee Gifford this morning that the couple were enjoying a moment of domestic bliss when he said happy anniversary, “And I go, what?” she laughed. “I’m so bad with dates…. I love him, I’ll love him forever but it was one of those things.”

As for Schiffman, who Kotb once said was “the guy that gives me butterflies at 50 years old,” he has taken to this parenting thing like a champ. Floor time? He’s down for that.





Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga for two years from 2005 to 2007. Schiffman, 59, has also been married before and has an adult daughter. For the first year and a half of her relationship with Schiffman, Kotb kept his identity a secret, only referring to him as “Boots.” Now they’re not only publicly a couple, they’re a family.





