Hoda Kotb Announces She’s Adopted a Baby Girl: ‘She Is the Love of My Life’

Hearts bursting! Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced during Tuesday's show that she has adopted a baby girl. Matt Lauer teased the announcement, noting that Kotb has been taking some time off from the show recently.



They then introduced Hoda on the phone as she dropped the heartwarming news.

"I do have something to tell you, but you know what, how about this, instead of telling you, I'm going to show you something," Kotb, 53, teased her co-anchors before sharing a picture of herself cradling her newborn baby girl.



"That little girl, Haley Joy -- I'm crying -- is my daughter," an audibly emotional Kotb said. "I adopted her, and you can hear her, that's her crying. She's a Valentine's baby. She's a little nugget. She is the love of my life."

Kotb's longtime pal and co-anchor, Kathie Lee Gifford, declared, "Do you know how hard it has been to keep this secret? I've got the biggest mouth!"



Gifford also quickly took to Twitter to share her congratulations.



"So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!" she wrote.

So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️ — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017

Other colleagues shared their congratulations as well.

Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017

There is no joy like being a mother! @hodakotb I'm so beyond happy for you!!! Welcome aboard the baby train! 💝💝🍼🍼🍼She's precious! — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) February 21, 2017

Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017

Little Haley will be Kotb's first child. She is currently dating financier Joel Schiffman, but made no mention of his involvement in the adoption announcement.



