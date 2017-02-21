Hoda Kotb and Other Celebrities Who Have Adopted

Hoda Kotb just announced that she adopted a little girl! The 52-year-old Today show anchor surprised viewers and even some fellow anchors by letting the world know that Haley Joy is the newest addition to her family, calling her “the love of my life.”





Hoda isn’t the only celeb to recently adopt. Madonna just added twin girls from Malawi to her family. Other celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, and Charlize Theron have shown the world that adoption is a beautiful thing.

Bullock is a proud mommy to two adorable children named Louis and Laila. “I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time,” she has said of her decision to adopt.

Meanwhile, the three eldest of Jolie’s six children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara (all of whom she shares with Brad Pitt), were adopted from Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia, respectively.

Theron adopted a baby boy, Jackson, in 2012. Three years later, she added baby girl August to her family.

Katherine Heigl and musician husband Josh Kelley are expecting a baby boy in January, but they’ve already two adopted daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide. “Josh and I started talking about it before we were even engaged,” the actress told Parent & Child in 2012. “My sister Meg is Korean, and my parents adopted her three years before I was born. I wanted my own family to resemble the one I came from, so I always knew I wanted to adopt from Korea. We have talked about having biological children as well, but we decided to adopt first. I just wanted to be a mom. So however we do that, it’s fine with me.”

Check out George Clooney opening up about fatherhood:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: