‘The Hills’ Alums Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Are Expecting a Baby: ‘I Was Like, Whoa!’

Spencer Pratt was still half asleep when he got the news he’d been dreaming about. On a recent morning at his Santa Barbara beach house, he rolled out of bed to find his wife of eight years, Heidi Montag, “just standing there,” the 33-year-old former star of MTV’s The Hills recalls in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

Actually, it was a bun in the oven. “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,’ ” continues Pratt. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’ ” Montag, 30, who is 12 weeks along and due October 19, tells Us she felt “overwhelmed” in the moment: “I started crying, and he embraced me.”