Hillary Clinton Grabs Dinner With ‘SNL’ Star Kate McKinnon in New York

As zany and insane as the 2016 presidential election got, there was always one calming force from the outside: Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon. Or rather, Kate McKinnon’s spot-on impression of Hillary Clinton. It seems HRC loves her as much as we do, as the two were spotted dining together at Orso in New York City on Wednesday night.

According to Page Six, Clinton had dinner with McKinnon before seeing Sunset Boulevard that evening, where she was given a standing ovation. But before that, she shared “lots of laughter” with McKinnon, according to a source.

But the best part? A fellow diner took charge and put a spin on an anti-Clinton cheer when he began chanting, “Lock him up! Lock him up!” How fitting.

So Hillary Clinton had dinner with Kate McKinnon last night https://t.co/aaRZgXq6Hb pic.twitter.com/HHp3xjOzBf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 17, 2017





Since her stunning defeat in the presidential election, Clinton had been laying low for a while, with her most notable appearance being when a mom out for a morning walk in the woods ran into Clinton and posted about it on Facebook. But this week, Clinton has been all over the place.

Not only was she out with McKinnon and taking in a Broadway show, but she also honored Oscar de la Renta when the U.S. Postal Service revealed new stamps in honor of the late designer — and she took the opportunity to take a not-so-veiled jab at the current White House administration.

“Oscar de la Renta was an immigrant,” Clinton said during the event at Grand Central Terminal. “What a fitting person to be chosen by our Postal Service, mentioned, by the way, in the Constitution, something we should all read and reread in today’s times … Let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that [he] exemplified every single day.”

The former secretary of state was spotted again on Friday at Madison Square Garden with her two grandchildren, Charlotte, 2, and 8-month-old Aidan, and their mother, Chelsea, watching a matinee performance of Sesame Street Live. Sounds like she’s having more fun than President Trump, eh?

As for Clinton’s burgeoning friendship with McKinnon, well, her appreciation of McKinnon’s impersonation was evident — especially when she tweeted a congratulation to McKinnon for her Emmy win. But the two of them hanging out together? Oh, to be a fly on a wall in that New York restaurant on Wednesday night…





