Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Pic of Son, Admits She’s ‘Devastated’ to Miss His Pre-K Graduation

Being a working parent can be hard!
Hilary Duff sure felt this recently when she had to miss her 5-year-old son Luca's pre-K graduation due to shooting her TV show, Younger.
In lieu of her attendance, the 29-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of Luca and his friend to Instagram, writing, "These boys graduated pre-k today. So proud of all they learned and the strides they made in 3 years. I was devastated to miss it. #bestbuds #movinonup #workinmama."
Congrats, boys!
Despite having to miss her kiddo's big day, Duff does seem to be enjoying life on set, documenting her day on Instagram...
Which, of course, included a silly Snapchat filter moment with co-star Nico Tortorella.
Alright, you two, enough funny business! After all, there's less than a week until season four of Younger, which returns to TV Land on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
