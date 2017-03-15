Hilary Duff Is ‘Divorced and It Sucks,’ But She Is Focused on Being a Mom

Hilary Duff appears on the upcoming cover of Redbook magazine to discuss being a recently divorced single mother.

Hilary has a 4-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Hilary and Mike were married in 2010 and finalized their divorce earlier this year. Being divorced has not stopped them being great co-parents. She discussed the perks of sharing custody with Redbook. “I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, ‘He’s yours! Bye!’” She enjoys the silver lining: “you get a break from your kid because you share him.”

But that doesn’t change her perspective on her single life. “I’m divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal.” She also struggles with the pressure of being a woman with today’s expectations, but she has a great perspective on it. She said, “You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’ … I’m cherishing the now.”

Luckily Hillary seems happy now with boyfriend Matthew Koma, but she’s had her dating horror stories too. She laments, “I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible.”

